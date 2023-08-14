You know a bug in the software – about fifteen years ago we were all terrified of a computer worm (or internet worm). Like the millennium bug, remember that one? But a worm in the steering wheel, it’s new. And no: no worm gear. It’s a – probably innocent – ​​complaint that some Tesla owners have had since the introduction of the new yoke steering wheel in the Model S and Model X.

We looked back at the photos of the Model S Plaid that we tested ourselves a while ago, and the worm can already be seen there a bit. It starts a little below the Tesla logo and works its way up between the ‘L’ and the ‘A’. You can also describe the worm as a vein. According to TheDrive do all new steering wheels have the worm.

There is no official explanation from Tesla of what the worm on the steering wheel is. The common theory is that it is a rupture line of the airbag. If the airbag deploys, the leather is likely to tear in that area to allow the bag to inflate. In some owners, the worm runs all the way from the bottom up. With our test car you still have to look closely to see it.

Tesla replaces steering wheels, but not the airbags

Currently, Tesla drivers who are not completely satisfied with their yoke can buy a round steering wheel from the brand. In addition, there are people who have excessive wear on the yoke, they also get a new steering wheel without cracks. Tesla apparently does not replace the airbag, because owners report that the worm has been retained after replacing the steering wheel.

It’s annoying that your new car has an imperfection right away, but it sounds like something you can really worry about at the beginning, but which you don’t even see after a while. Just like that one damage on your freshly plastered wall. The first damage hurts, but you’re the only one who really sees it. And after a while not anymore.