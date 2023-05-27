Eyes on Tesla in the Netherlands where the Privacy Guarantor has claimed to have become aware of a possible personal data breach of several Tesla customers. The Dutch authority has not released any further comments on the matter but the case would also involve Germany, with the news about the breach in the IT security of Elon Musk’s brand having already been leaked for a few days in the local press.

Tesla data breach also in Germany

German newspaper Handelsblatt claimed that the Palo Alto automaker would not be able to adequately protect the data of customers, employees and business partners, with the Teutonic paper even speaking of more than 100 gigabytes of confidential data having been stolen . The spokesman for the Dutch Privacy Guarantor highlighted that the agency is aware of the information reported by Handelsblatt and that the authorities were already investigating the matter.

No official confirmation

There would have been no official confirmation regarding an investigation already underway but the Dutch Guarantor would have informed its German counterpart and in particular the authorities of Brandenburg, the state in which the Tesla Gigafactory is based. The American automaker has not released any statements on the matter but at the moment the case is under consideration by both Germany and the Netherlands, with the latter considering whether to institute a case with a European-level procedure.

Tesla’s stolen files

Second Automotive News EuropeStolen Tesla files include more than 100,000 names of former and current employees, including Tesla CEO Musk’s Social Security number, along with private email addresses, phone numbers, employee salaries, customer bank details and secret details of production. If the breach were to be documented, the company would risk a fine of up to 4% of its annual sales, a figure currently close to €3.26 billion.