A totally crazy racing car out of control, which overwhelmed everything in front of him. A tragedy not only touched upon, unfortunately: two dead and three injured is the balance of the crazy race that saw a Tesla Model Y as protagonist in Chaozhou, China. The video surveillance cameras placed along the road have captured everything, and the images that have been made public are from chills: after a brief slowdown, the US electric SUV accelerated suddenly, launching at full speed into a built-up area without paying attention to what was in front of it.

After passing a scooter, you notice the Model Y in question picking up more and more speed without ever braking for the rest of its ride. Cars and motorbikes coming from the opposite direction cannot help but observe the SUV whiz at full throttle. After passing even a minivan, Model Y is seen hitting a moped in full, throwing its driver who knows where. But that’s not all: the Tesla protagonist of this crazy ride also overwhelms a cyclist in the opposite lane, collides head-on with a vehicle similar to an Apecar (literally destroying it) and ends its run against an unidentified structure on the right side of the roadway, probably also causing a fire.

Il Fatto Quotidiano announces that at the moment the local police are investigating what happened, and at the center of the discussion there is always the system Autopilot: the man driving the electric SUV has repeatedly reiterated how the car did everything by itself, without him being able to intervene in any way. Clearly, the automaker led by Elon Musk has made it known that they want to participate in surveys to clarify what happened, as frightening as it is serious given the final balance.