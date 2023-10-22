Another important milestone has been reached by Tesla announcing its millionth vehicle delivered in Europe. The result highlights the growth of the brand led by Elon Musk which in recent months has conquered the top of the Old Continent market thanks to the push of Model Y.

Tesla and reducing emissions

The American brand specializing in electric cars explained how its efforts to facilitate the transition towards sustainable mobility in Europe have contributed significantly to the reduction of emissions: according to Tesla, the vehicles of the Palo Alto car manufacturer currently in circulation will allow savings of approximately 50 million tonnes of CO2e. For each car, this is equivalent to the emissions produced by 50 return flights between Barcelona and Los Angeles for one person.

The Tesla Supercharger network

From the limited deliveries of the Roadster in 2009 to the hundreds of vehicles delivered every day in 2023: Tesla’s exponential growth represents the evolution path undertaken by the brand also in the Old Continent, with the arrival of the Gigafactory and in recent months with an aggressive pricing policy which is pushing the brand’s models to new registration records. The American car manufacturer is also working in parallel on expanding the charging infrastructure, with the Supercharger network expanding across Europe, thus offering simpler charging solutions to customers. Tesla currently has over 1,000 stations and 13,000 Supercharger bays. In 12 major markets in Europe covered by Tesla, more than 85% of motorways and major roads are within 60 minutes of a Supercharger.

From Master Plan I to today

An evolution that is in line with the Master Plan presented in 2006, when the brand sold an electric sports car worth over 100,000 euros: in a short time the range was completed and declined according to different needs, from the more complete S to the crossover Y with an average sales price that has fallen by over 50% in the Old Continent. While waiting for the baby Tesla with a price under 25,000 euros, the growth of the brand led by Elon Musk continues.