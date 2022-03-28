By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 was virtually flat on Monday, as Tesla’s gains were overshadowed by drops in banking and energy shares ahead of Ukraine-Russia’s first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.

Tesla shares jumped 5.3% after the electric car maker sought investor approval for a stock split.

Oil companies Exxon and Chevron lost 2.8% and 1.8% respectively, after oil prices plunged more than 7%, as fears about weaker demand for the fuel in China grew in the face of a rise in Covid-19 infections. 19.

Banks, meanwhile, lost 1.8% amid expectations the Fed could act faster and harder to contain inflation, which is at four-decade highs, which took the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond. above 2.5%.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were down.

At 11:54 (GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.38% to 34,730.10 points, while the S&P 500 was down 0.12% to 4,537.57 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index rose 0.27% to 14,207.82 points.

