The cars of Tesla they will not have complete autonomous driving systems in 2022. The American carmaker has announced that it will not obtain authorization for the integration of its advanced driver assistance software on its cars, as confirmed by the CEO Elon Musk. The number one of the Palo Alto brand has in fact stressed that the vehicles of the American brand are not yet able to meet the requirements of the competent authorities, with the regulatory bodies that have not yet definitively approved the technologies of the US brand.

Tesla is currently offering its $ 15,000 software called in the United States “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) which allows its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously, thus complementing its standard “Autopilot” function which allows cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention. All systems that still do not allow you to not pay attention to the road. During a call with analysts, Musk himself said that FSD users in North America will receive an updated version later this year, adding that while his cars aren’t ready to have no one behind the wheel, drivers rarely. they should touch the controls. “The car will be able to take you from home to work, to your friend’s house, to the grocery store without you touching the wheel”, – explained Musk – “It is a separate question as to whether it will have regulatory approval. Maybe it won’t have regulatory approval right now. ”

For Tesla it will be fundamental gain more credibility in the eyes of the security authorities, with the eyes of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which opened 38 special investigations on accidents involving Tesla vehicles and which resulted in 19 deaths, focusing on the possible involvement of autonomous driving software. Tesla has always stressed that its technology always requires you to keep your attention on the road and your hands on the wheel while continuing to believe in the possibility of having its systems fully operational in a reasonable time.