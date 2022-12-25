Since Tesla launched its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, the investigations that the NHTSA, the organization that deals with guaranteeing safety on US roads, has unleashed against Elon Musk’s company have multiplied without stopping. And in fact, two more have recently been opened relating to as many accidents which concerned electric models of the US brand, in particular a Tesla Model S from 2021 and a Tesla Model 3 from 2020.

Let’s start with the Model S, the protagonist of an accident in San Francisco on Thanksgiving day. The dynamics of the accident have been reconstructed and speak of a rather dangerous rear-end collision: the driver of the Tesla electric car was traveling on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge at a speed of about 89 km/h when suddenly, during a change of lane, his car slowed down to 32 km/h, causing a rear-end collision which it involved eight cars and which caused minor injuries to nine people. The same driver of the Model S in question pointed the finger at the FSD system developed by Tesla, even if at the moment the authorities have not yet confirmed the actual correlation between the automated driving technology and the accident. The ball then passes into the hands of the NHTSA, who will have to determine if they actually have the system Full Self Driving of Tesla bears responsibility for what happened.

As for the Model 3, on the other hand, it was the protagonist of an accident in Ohio that it caused minor injuries to a person. Very few details are known of this road accident, but no doubt once again the spotlight will be on Tesla’s FSD system. Numbers in hand, in fact, to date the NHTSA is examining at least 41 accidents (which caused 14 victims) involving electric cars manufactured by Tesla and which see the automatic emergency braking and driver assistance systems included in the Autopilot, FSD and FSD Beta technologies under the magnifying glass.