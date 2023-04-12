From the beginning of 2023 to today, Tesla has already cut the prices of its electrics about five times, to a different extent depending on the model and specific variant by up to 20%. So is the price war launched by the US manufacturer over? Far from it. At least this is what analysts claim, convinced that in the not too distant future the company led by Elon Musk will proceed with further price cuts.

The position of the analysts

“We must not misjudge: the price cuts reflect Tesla’s need to stimulate demand and are an explicit trade-off between margins and volume – the words reported by Carscoops by Toni Sacconaghi, analyst of Bernstein – Although many investors had hoped that first-quarter margins could be slim, we don’t believe that will necessarily be the case, particularly given our belief that further cuts are likely.”

New cuts in sight

This year’s first quarter financial results, which will be released later this month, will no doubt provide a clearer picture of Tesla’s long-term position. Also interested in the question the other car manufacturers: the price war launched by the Palo Alto manufacturer has in fact led other rival brands to operate in the same way in recent months, and it cannot be excluded that the trend will be the same in the future.

Also in Italy

Recall that Tesla recently cut the prices of its electrics also on the Italian market. In particular, the reduction in price lists concerned the rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3 sedan, which offers up to 510 kilometers of autonomy in the WLTP cycle and is capable of reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 6.1 seconds: the new starting price, equal to 41,490 eurosallows two specific Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive configurations to qualify for national incentives.