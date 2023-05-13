Another case of fire it affects an electric car and, specifically, a Tesla. We are in California, and the protagonist of the ordeal is called Dishan Malla: while he was at the wheel of his Model Y, the man felt that the car suddenly started shaking, which is why he almost immediately decided to pull over and open the door, seeing smoke billowing from under the vehicle. What happened next and the state in which the Model Y in question was reduced tell the pictures.

helpless firefighters

It wasn’t the first time Malla had heard of the dangers of fires on electric cars, which is why, Carscoops reports, he decided to immediately call the fire fighters (and in the meantime to resume his electric that was on fire), which once arrived on site took some time before you can put out the flames.

The battery problem

“The problem with electric vehicles is access to the batteries Cosumnes Fire Brigade Chief Robert Kasparian said. The batteries are what’s causing the massive amount of heat buildup. And many times the firefighters will let the vehicle burn until the time comes where they can actually access the batteries, and put fire water or foam on the batteries.”. And in fact, from the images it can be seen that the firefighters themselves, at least initially, let the fire go “let it out” a little before intervening.

Causes to be ascertained

Now, the causes of the fire are not yet known, while we know that Malla managed to flee before the flames completely engulfed his Model Y. Cases like these increase motorists’ distrust of electric cars? In the case of Malla, the answer is absolutely yes: the man has in fact made it known of have no intention to buy another battery car after this one.