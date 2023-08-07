Tesla surprised the Chinese market with an unusual initiative: the launch of a Bed for cats with a futuristic design, inspired by the famous Cybertruck, at the price of only 13 dollars. This multifunctional product has already captured the attention of fans of the brand, eager to get every piece of “merchandising” related to Elon Musk’s famous car company (waiting to challenge the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, in a wrestling match in real world). The semi-open cat bed is made of thick corrugated cardboard, making it a comfortable and cozy shelter for feline friends, meeting their daily needs. A Chinese user shared some photos of the product and his cat resting peacefully on it on a social platform. The images also show a die-cut with the words “Tesla Life”, a touch of branding that makes the cat bed a real object of desire for fans of the brand. It is possible that the launch of this product in China was a market test for the famous automaker, an opportunity to gauge consumer reaction to non-automotive products. The Tesla brand has proven to have significant intrinsic value, with a large global following base, and this could be just the beginning of a series of innovative initiatives to meet the needs of its fans.