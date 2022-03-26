“There are 2 billion cars and pick-ups in use on the planet, and reaching a production of 20 million units every year is a fair result.” Elon Musk already goes beyond the inevitable celebratory ballet that he performed on March 22nd at the inauguration of the new Berlin plant. To his employees he exhibits the tones of a provocation that plays on a hyperbolic number, but then has a rather clear meaning for the automotive industry. Aiming for the 20 million cars manufactured every year means in fact the more concrete intention of undermining the dominance of those who today occupy the first two places in the ranking of world manufacturers, with figures actually halved. Toyota, first in the world, produced 10.4 million vehicles in 2021, followed by the Volkswagen group with 8.8 million. The message was naturally also directed to those Wall Street operators who have long been skeptical about the possibility that Tesla could ever increase its volumes, that is, moving from the category of luxury manufacturer to a role in the mass market. After all, the Cybertruck model has been postponed until 2023, but above all the development of the small Model 2 does not yet provide certainties. The company, for its part, has announced that it intends to substantially expand production, going from 936,172 specimens in 2021 to the two million expected in 2024, a figure that is reasonably achievable.