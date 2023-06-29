Elon Musk, goodbye Spain: the new Tesla factory changes destination

In the last weeks Elon Musk did a “exploratory tour” in Europe to meet with heads of state to consider where to build one Tesla’s new European factory to match the one already active in Berlin.

After much wandering, it seemed that the American tycoon had elected the new base in Spain and instead, something went “wrong”. As they report El Periodic and other local Iberian media indeed, the generalitat Valencianawith which the patron of Tesla and SpaceX had initiated the dialogue, would have “spilled” to be in negotiation for the deal.

