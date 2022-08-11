New tranche of sale of Tesla shares by Elon Musk. The South African manager has completed the sale of shares of the US brand for a value of almost 7 billion dollars: this is reported by a document filed with the SEC, the US stock market supervisory authority, which speaks of a total of 7.9 million shares sold by Tesla’s CEO in the past four days. An unsurprising decision by Elon Musk, closely linked to the legal dispute he is facing with Twitter.

In fact, we recall that a few weeks ago Elon Musk decided to call himself out of the agreement he had reached with Twitter for the acquisition of the social network for a figure of around 44 billion dollars. A move that has not been digested at all by the Twitter leaders, who have promised to take legal action against the South African manager. Hence Musk’s decision to sell Tesla shares for 7 billion euros: the CEO of the US brand wants to set aside a treasure to spend in case the authorities imposed to buy the social network. Tesla’s number one, responding to a user on Twitter, announced that he will buy back the shares sold in the event that the agreement to buy the social platform does not close.