Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter also impacted Tesla. Because the South African manager had to sell shares in the US car manufacturer for a total value of almost 4 billion dollars to make sure that the 44 billion Twitter operation could go through smoothly: to announce it was the Securities and Exchange Commission, which revealed in a filing that Musk had sold 19.5 million Tesla shares. Despite this deal, Tesla’s CEO remains his company’s number one shareholder.

Numbers in hand, Musk has lost more money with Tesla shares than he has lost by buying Twitter: this means that the wealth of the South African manager is collapsed from its peak of $ 340 billion to $ 179.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, Musk’s adventure at the helm of Twitter continues with the search for a new CEO: at the moment it is the same CEO of the bird’s social media who holds that position, but he himself admits that it is a question of a “self-appointment” on a temporary basis, pending a new CEO ready to take over in his place. “Once Twitter is on the right track, I think it will be much easier to manage”, Elon Musk said, comparing the platform’s activity to that of his other companies, including SpaceX.

Meanwhile, Musk must also manage an ever-growing list of Tesla’s rival carmakers who are stopping, at least momentarily, paid advertising on Twitter: after Volkswagen and General Motors it was the turn of Stellantiswhich in recent days has made it known that it has interrupted the provision of ADV on the social network of the bird right after the purchase by Elon Musk. “We are pausing paid advertising posts until we have one clearer understanding of the future of the platform under his new leadership “the clarification of Stellantis.