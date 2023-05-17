That Elon Musk has accustomed us to theatrical twists, over the top exits and exaggerations is now a fact. Tesla’s number one did not deny himself even on the occasion of the last shareholders’ meeting, with the South African billionaire who let slip, more or less on purpose, the image of a new and mysterious model. What is to all intents and purposes a teaser and which was hidden among the slides shown during the illustration of the financial data has not gone unnoticed and now the discussion on which car it could be is raging on the web: the already announced restyling of the Tesla Model 3 or the awaited Model 2?

The Tesla Model 2 will arrive…

There are already several talks about the low-cost compact, with the Palo Alto automaker itself confirming the arrival of this model which should be built in the American brand’s new factory in Mexico. It will be a smaller car than the Model 3 and will cost between $20,000 and $25,000. However, the phrase used by Elon Musk in the presentation of this new model has led some to lean towards the restyling of the Model 3 rather than the Model 2, as the number one of the American brand himself underlined how this new product is in fact ” already under construction”.

Model already under construction

“I just want to point out that we are actually building a new product, we are not just designing a new product. We’re not twiddling our thumbs here” Elon Musk explained. For timing and also analyzing the silhouette of the car that appears in the teaser, it is therefore more likely that it is the restyling of the compact sedan. However, this does not exclude that the widespread image can simply anticipate a concept car conceived in the phase of approaching the Model 2.

What’s up with the Tesla Roadster?

At the moment it is not known which model it is and we will have to wait a few more weeks to discover Elon Musk’s game. Meanwhile, however, the shareholders’ meeting also provided some interesting insights into other Tesla products, such as the Roadster. The super sports car of the American brand has accumulated further delays and in all likelihood it will not arrive before 2024: the hope is to start production in two years but it is said that the approach path does not involve other stops. All in line with the timetable instead for Tesla Cybertruck, with the first deliveries already in the last months of 2023.