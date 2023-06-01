In the first quarter of the year, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car worldwide. An important milestone for the electric SUV of the US brand, also because it was made possible by a exponential growth recorded on the Chinese marketwhere Tesla registered 94,469 of the 267,171 Model Ys it delivered worldwide in the first three months of the year.

Record finish line

Thanks to this increase in sales, the China took the lead market title for the Model Y in the first quarter, even bettering the United States with 83,664 units registered and Europe with 71,114 units sold. Speaking of the Old Continent, even on this specific market the electric SUV of the house led by Elon Musk was the best-selling model in the first three months of the year: it is first time that a Tesla car achieves this record.

Toyota chases

Returning to the global ranking, Tesla Model Y as well as being ranked in first position is also the only electric car in the Top 10: behind it were placed four models Toyota, such as Corolla, Hilux, RAV4 and Camry. According to the estimates of several analysts, in the cumulative for the entire year Tesla Model Y will be able to defend the scepter conquered in the first quarter, and will therefore be declared the best-selling car in the world in 2023.

In view of the future

Several i factors that will push the US electric SUV towards this goal, from reducing list prices to increasing production in Texas and Germany, through increasing demand for electric cars in general to solving supply chain problems. In view of the future, looking at Tesla as a whole, though, bet everything on Model 3 and Model Y it might not be enough for the company: new models and variants are needed to expand its market horizons.