The price reduction policy continues for Tesla which has announced a new price cut. This time it is the Model Y which on the Italian market will have a reduced cost of 4,300 euros compared to the current price for the Rear-Wheel-Drive version. In this way, the American brand's crossover can be included in the incentive program for low-emission cars launched by the Government, according to the new scheme which should become operational in the next few days.

New price list for Rear Wheel Drive

With the new conditions, therefore, the Tesla Model Y in RWD configuration has a price starting from 42,690 euros. In this way, its price list excluding VAT, equal to approximately 35,000 euros, falls within the range from 0 to 20 g/km, thus obtaining an Ecobonus contribution of 5,000 euros for the scrapping of a more polluting vehicle, from Euro 0 to Euro 4 (3,000 euros without saying goodbye to an older car). The Tesla Model Y RWD has a claimed range of 455km on the WLTP cycle.

The price of the other Tesla Model Ys has also been reduced

The price list of the rest of the American brand's crossover range has also been reduced, with the Long Range costing 49,990 euros, i.e. 4,000 euros less than in the past while the Performance has dropped to 55,990 euros (-4,000 euros). The Elon Musk-led brand closed 2023 with sales up 38% compared to the previous year, reaching 1.81 million, while production grew 35% compared to last year, reaching 1.85 million.