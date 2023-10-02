The growth of the European automotive market was driven by the electric segment in August. In fact, compared to an increase in registrations at an absolute level of 20%, in the eighth month of 2023 the increase in deliveries of electric cars it was 102%. In terms of volumes, we are talking about more 196,000 new battery-powered cars placed on the road in August, out of a total of almost 900,000 registered vehicles.

Germany dominates

Clearly the growth of the BEV segment at a European level has not been the same in all countries: among the most significant markets in this sense stands out Belgiumwhere the growth of electric vehicles was 224%, but also Greece where the increase in sales was 183%, Luxembourg with an increase of 164%, the same as Portugal, and finally Germanywhich thanks to a plus of 171% represented more than 44% of the entire BEV segment in Europe in August.

Tesla reigns supreme

As for the individual models, as predicted, Tesla is the one to lead: Model Y and Model 3 they were the best-selling electric cars in the Old Continent in August with 21,549 and 11,943 units registered respectively, with an increase of 208% and 307%. Completing the podium was the Volkswagen ID.4, with 9,135 deliveries, an increase of 61%, followed by another car from the German brand, the ID.3, which stopped at 6,835 sales, equal to +86% compared to August last year. According to analysts at Jato Dynamics, the Model Y is likely to become the most popular new car in Europe by the end of the year.