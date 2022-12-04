Tesla Model Y depopulated in Italy. In November, the electric SUV of the US automaker was by far the best-selling EV in our country: more than 1,000 examples of the battery-powered crossover marketed in just the eleventh month of the year, over three times those registered in the same month last year. To impress is also the gap from rivals in the electric segment: to be clear Smart Fortwo, the second best-selling EV in our country in November, stopped at 471 units delivered.

Completing the podium is the Fiat 500, which stands out for its heavy decline compared to November last year: 396 examples of the small electric car sold this year, in 2021 there were almost 1,000. At the foot of the podium, for only three units, is Renault Twingo, which substantially halves deliveries compared to the eleventh month of last year. Stable Dacia Spring, fifth in the ranking of the most registered EVs with substantially the same number of units sold in November 2021, the same goes for the Peugeot 208 and Mini Electric in sixth and seventh position respectively. Volkswagen ID.3, Audi Q4 and Peugeot 2008 complete the top ten: while the first and third showed a decrease compared to the same month last year, the electric SUV from the house with the four rings more than doubled the number of units sold in just the eleventh month of the year.

Shifting attention to the cumulative since the beginning of the year, it can be seen that despite a conspicuous decline, the Fiat 500 remains at the top of the standings: almost 6,000 units of the small Turin EV sold in the first eleven months of this 2022, in the same period last year there were more than 9,800. Smart Fortwo also down but still second, Tesla Model Y rises to third position thanks to brilliant result obtained in November and told above. Dacia Spring and Renault Twingo complete the top five from the beginning of the year.