The electric car Tesla Model Y received a recall to resolve some steering problems. It seems in fact that the steering knuckle of the car produced by the brand founded by Elon Musk it has been improperly manufactured, or in some cases it has not obtained the required reliability.

The steering knuckle can become deformed or broken during vehicle use and the suspension linkage can come off knuckle under extreme stress conditions, which affects the vehicle’s driving control, increases the risk of accidents and can lead to dangers for other motorists as well.

The problem around the hub area is related to the Tesla Model Y produced between the months of June 2020 and November 2021. The European Rapex system reports 23,437 potentially affected cars, although it is likely that the reference is mainly to cars produced in China, specifically for that market. Despite everything, an additional check will also be needed for the Model Ys arriving in Europe, this time preventive, to avoid the occurrence of a similar hitch.

Tesla China said Model Y owners should drive carefully and seek a service center as soon as possible. The Tesla service center in China will also contact Model Y owners to arrange recall repairs.

Curiously, Nissan also has almost the same problem: The same steering area could deform under high loads on 23 Nissan GT-Rs produced between 20 August 2020 and 16 October 2020. The problem at Nissan would lead to reduced driving stability and the risk of losing control of the vehicle.