Tesla is once again taking control of car prices Model Y, but this time he does it on the upside. The giant led by Elon Musk has announced that the prices of its electric SUV will increase very soon in Europe: in particular, the US manufacturer talks about the next March 22 as the first useful date to see these increases materialize, for a sum of around 2,000 euros in certain selected and not yet disclosed markets.

Differences with the United States

A decision that follows the one taken by Tesla in the United States, albeit to a different extent: in fact, even in the homeland the price of the electric SUV is destined to increase, but by approximately 1,000 dollars, half of what will be increased in Europe. And that's not the only difference: in the USA the increase will in fact occur starting next year April 1st, therefore ten days later than when it will happen in the Old Continent.

Tesla Model Y, prices on the rise

“Prices will increase by $1,000 for all Model Y trims from next April 1st”, announced the US manufacturer, which had already increased the prices of its electric SUV in the rear-wheel drive and Long Range versions to $43,990 and $48,990 respectively at the beginning of this month. We will therefore see if this new increase in price lists will also impact the latter two versions or they will remain exempt.