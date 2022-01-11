In situations of emergency it is not always possible to accomplish the perfect maneuver to avoid an accident. The forces involved and the hesitations often prevail, and due to differences in position, speed and braking, you can hit the other car involved or lose control of the vehicle later on. From China come the images of a driver who instead managed to do it without damage, managing at the same time to avoid two bad accidents and escape a rollover that would have been very ruinous.

The event, published on social media thanks to a dash cam, took place on a multi-lane road interspersed with entrance openings. A Honda CR-V, in this context, entered on the left making a U-turn, thinking they have a good advantage over the cars that are already running. Among them, a Tesla Model Y proceeded at the highest speed. The car of the American brand found itself in front of the Honda about to straighten itself inside the lane, with a very evident danger of an accident. Instead, despite the limited space, the Tesla driver showed a Reaction times commendable, avoiding the other car really by a whisker with a sudden swerve.

However, the maneuver was not completely completed. Model Y, still at risk of spinning, has exploited its handling skills (low center of gravity) and di electronics (electric acceleration, ADAS) to recognize the danger, allowing the driver to make a correction while avoiding the collision with a stationary bus on the right side of the multi-lane road. In short, all safe. The Tesla driver made the right choicea: instead of pressing the brake pedal fully, risking a blockage that would have led him to end up straight into the side of the Honda, he preferred to implement what is essentially a real ‘moose test’.