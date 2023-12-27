Tesla is working on a revamped version of the Model Y to roll off the assembly lines of its Chinese Gigafactory Shanghai. This was reported by Bloomberg, who quotes some people familiar with the matter: according to them, the preparation work of the plant for the production of the new model are progressing, although a definitive deadline has not yet been established.

Production from mid-2024

A move with which Tesla hopes to be able to emerge in a very complicated situation on the Chinese market: competition is increasingly fierce, in fact, and the launches of new products and models follow one another at a rapid pace. It is within all this that Tesla is trying to move to the best of its ability: the car company led by Elon Musk is in fact currently leading preparatory work in China for its revamped electric SUV, mass production of which appears to be starting already mid next year. Everything is yet to be officially confirmed, but one thing seems to be clear: a revamped version of the Tesla Model Y is now upon us.