The Tesla Model Y electric car became the best-selling electric car in Europe in November 2022. This was reported on December 30 by the publication Autoevolution.

In the last month of this autumn, Tesla managed to sell 19,144 Model Y crossovers in the European market. This is a 260% increase compared to the same period in 2021. The Tesla Model Y managed to outsell such market bestsellers as the Dacia Sandero and Toyota Yaris, which sold 18,746 and 17,309 units respectively in November 2022.

At the same time, the publication recalled that in October of this year, Tesla Model Y sales in Europe were so weak that the model could not get into the top 50 best-selling cars in this part of the world. Tesla understands that the Model Y has little chance of getting into the Top 10 best cars in Europe by the end of 2022.

For 11 months of this year, Tesla Model Y sold 105,283 units.

The Peugeot 208 became the best-selling car in Europe in the first 11 months of 2022. From January to November of this year, 193,743 buyers purchased it.

On December 24, it became known that the American manufacturer of electric cars Tesla suspended production at a plant in Shanghai. The plant canceled the morning shift and announced that employees can leave for the New Year holidays. The company did not give reasons for this decision.