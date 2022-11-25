The electric vehicles of the automotive company, Tesla, are defined in addition to their elegance by being very powerful cars since the engines that these vehicles have provide amazing torque that generates powerful four-wheel drive.

In the case of Tesla Model Y the situation is no different since this vehicle that is within the compact SUV or crossover it has various attributes and characteristics that make it superior to any other of its kind.

The Model Y is a compact 100% electric and emerges as a reinvention of the Tesla Model 3 to give its users a feeling of greater spaciousness to use the unit developed by the entrepreneur Elon Musk like a family car.

In accordance with Tesla, the Model Y, It provides its users with greater versatility as it has the capacity to transport up to 7 passengers and cargo.

As with all Tesla vehicles, speed is not an issue in the Model Y, as the car offers acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

This thanks to the four-wheel drive offered by its two independent electric motors that give a better response to each wheel and improve performance both on the road, in rain, snow, and mud.