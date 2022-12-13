the era of electric cars It has begun to gain strength in the world, as more and more people prefer a hybrid or fully electric car.

That is why Tesla has positioned itself as the leader of the electric cars and then we will show you which are the versions of Model Y, their differences and more related topics.

Without a doubt, in recent years Tesla has earned the prestige of being the manufacturer that most electric cars sells globally. Not only thanks to the Model Y, which is its most desired unit by motorists, but also because of the versions that we can find in this model.

Although the Elon Musk company does not offer all its visions of the Model Y in the countries where it is sold, in this vehicle we can find the versions Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance.

Beyond the notable differences in the name of the two versions of the Model Y, it is important to differentiate the performance that each unit offers, as well as the price for which it can be acquired.

In the Model Y Long Range We can find a range per charge of 326 miles (520 kilometers), acceleration from 0 to 100 in 4.2 seconds, a maximum speed of 220 kilometers and a power of 384 horsepower.

On the other hand, in the Model Y Performancewe can find a range per charge of 303 miles (490 kilometers), acceleration of 0 100 in 3.5 seconds, a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour, and a power of 456 horsepower.

In conclusion we could say that the Model Y Large Range offers greater autonomy in kilometers driving, while Performance gives us more strength and steeling, as if it were a high-performance sports car.