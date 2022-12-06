Tesla Model Y It is the most powerful electric compact SUV on the market, which gives its users the feeling of a sports car with the capability of a rough terrain car.

Tesla Model Y It is designed to give users greater breadth, since being a crossover vehicle provides greater versatility.

According to Tesla, the company founded by Elon Musk, the Model Y has space for 7 passengers and cargo, and also each second row seat can fold flat to serve as a spacious trunk where you can transport furniture, suitcases, golf clubs or any other object that is difficult to transport.

According to the Tesla user manual, the Model Y has the following dimensions;

Total length; 187 inches.

Overall width with mirrors: 83.8 inches.

Overall Width (with mirrors folded): 77.9 in.

Overall Width (without mirrors): 75.6 in.

Overall height: 64 inches.

Wheelbase or wheels: 113.8 in.

Front Overhang: 34.4 in.

Rear Overhang: 38.8 in.

Interior Dimensions Model Y

Front header clearance: 41.0 in.

Rear header clearance: 39.4 in.

Front legroom: 41.8 in.

Rear legroom: 40.5 in.

Front shoulder room: 56.4 in.

Rear shoulder room: 54 in.

Front hip room: 53.8 in.

Rear hip room: 50.6 in.

