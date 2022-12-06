Tesla Model Y It is the most powerful electric compact SUV on the market, which gives its users the feeling of a sports car with the capability of a rough terrain car.
Tesla Model Y It is designed to give users greater breadth, since being a crossover vehicle provides greater versatility.
According to Tesla, the company founded by Elon Musk, the Model Y has space for 7 passengers and cargo, and also each second row seat can fold flat to serve as a spacious trunk where you can transport furniture, suitcases, golf clubs or any other object that is difficult to transport.
According to the Tesla user manual, the Model Y has the following dimensions;
- Total length; 187 inches.
- Overall width with mirrors: 83.8 inches.
- Overall Width (with mirrors folded): 77.9 in.
- Overall Width (without mirrors): 75.6 in.
- Overall height: 64 inches.
- Wheelbase or wheels: 113.8 in.
- Front Overhang: 34.4 in.
- Rear Overhang: 38.8 in.
Interior Dimensions Model Y
- Front header clearance: 41.0 in.
- Rear header clearance: 39.4 in.
- Front legroom: 41.8 in.
- Rear legroom: 40.5 in.
- Front shoulder room: 56.4 in.
- Rear shoulder room: 54 in.
- Front hip room: 53.8 in.
- Rear hip room: 50.6 in.
Model Y Cargo Volume
- Front trunk: 4.1 cu in (117 L)
- Behind the first row; 2nd row seats folded: 72.1 cu ft (2,041 L)
- Behind second row, seats unfolded: 30.2 cu ft (854 L)
- Maximum total cargo volume with driver and front passenger: 76.2 cu ft (2,158 L)
- Maximum total cargo volume with 5 passengers: 34.3 cu ft (971 L)
