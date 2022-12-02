The relationship of kilometers per liter is something that many drivers of conventional vehicles find interesting. However, for Tesla users, the company founded by Elon Musk Knowing how much 100% of your battery yields is what really matters.

That is why we will tell you everything related to the battery of the Tesla Model Y, the powerful crossover loved by thousands around the world.

According to Tesla in a full charge on Model Y offers a driving range of up to 531 kilometers.

It should be noted that according to Tesla, the charging times in the Model Y and all its vehicles are variable, since the time for the battery percentage to reach 100 can occur in a few minutes or hours.

According to Tesla, the Tesla Supercharger it is the fastest charging option when you are away from home, since it allows you to charge up to 320 kilometers in 15 minutes.

while a Home Use Wall Connector offers up 67 kilometers of autonomy per charging hour which means that for the car to go from 0 to 100% battery, about 8 hours of connection are required.