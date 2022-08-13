According to some rumors, Tesla could use BYD’s Blade batteries to power the “cheap” Model Y produced in the Giga Berlin factory

The Teutonic site Teslamag.de, revealed that the “budget” version of the Tesla Model Y could use BYD’s Blade batteries and be manufactured in Germany. As reported by Teslamag.de the new Tesla Model Y entry-level equipped with BYD batteries, it would have received EU approval granted by the Dutch Vehicle Authority (Rdw) last July 1st.

the blade batteries of the byd – Already in August 2021 there were rumors of a possible collaboration between BYD and Tesla. At the time, some media had reported that the Chinese carmaker would supply Tesla with Blade batteries starting from the second quarter of 2022 and that the vehicles of the American house equipped with these accumulators were close to entering the test phase. According to carnewschina, the first Byd Blade battery supplies have already been delivered to Tesla’s Berlin plant in Germany. The Model Y produced in the German city would thus become the first model equipped with Byd Blade batteries. This new Model Y would be called “Type 005”, while internally it would be known as the “Y7CR” variant. The battery capacity is 55 kWh and should offer a range of 440 km with a car weight of 2,087 kg. See also Real Madrid: Toni Kroos' complaint against a German journalist

the geopolitics of tesla batteries and the growth of byd – Currently, Tesla’s major battery suppliers are LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, and Catl. Tesla became Catl’s largest single customer last year by purchasing a whopping $ 1.9 billion worth of electric batteries from the Chinese company. In April this year, in China, the market share of BYD batteries rose to 32.18%, while CATL is still in first place with 38.28% of the national market. Right now BYD is gaining a lot of momentum in the battery market. Last June it would seek to purchase six lithium mines in Africa that could potentially meet its raw material needs for the next ten years. Furthermore, recently, both Nio and Xiaomi, the smartphone company that will soon debut with its first electric car, have signed a cooperation agreement with Fudi Battery, a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD to use Blade accumulators.

