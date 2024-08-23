Among the first news of the next few months at Tesla should be the renewal of the Model Y range. The best-selling crossover of the American brand will in fact be the protagonist of an upgrade similar to the one carried out with the Model 3 but the debut should not take place before 2025 according to what was confirmed a few weeks ago by Elon Musk. The Juniper project, this is the code name of the new Tesla Model Y, will serve to renew the car and adapt it to the current needs of the market and above all to a more ruthless competition compared to its launch in 2020.

How Tesla Model Y changes

The first images leaked last month showed some stylistic innovations, starting with the exterior design, which will bring with it new rear lights, with a C-shaped motif similar to that of the sedan but with an LED that unites the two light clusters and integrated Tesla lettering. It is not known whether the motif will be backlit or the effect will be given only by the use of a specific material. It is likely that the front light clusters have also been renewed with a more decisive and always sharp design. Some shots of the passenger compartment then show the absence of the wood-like finishes for the dashboard and the arrival of new ambient lights, as also done on the Model 3. It is easy to think that the second 8.8” screen for passengers in the rear will also arrive on the new Tesla Model Y.

More autonomy to counter competition?

According to Autocar, Tesla will also intervene on the Model Y powertrain with some power adjustments but above all with the aim of offering greater autonomy given the entrances on the market in recent years of SUVs such as the Skoda Enyaq and soon the new Peugeot e-3008. We do not yet know when the new version of the Tesla Model Y will debut with the first official information that could also be released within the year, except to then leave the real market debut to 2025.