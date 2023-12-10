After the Model 3 too Tesla Model Y it could soon be renewed with a restyling (if it can be called that) which is currently known within the Palo Alto company with the code name Juniper. For the medium-sized SUV of the brand led by Elon Musk, this will be a fundamental renewal process to continue the process of affirmation on the market, a process that should lead to the Model Y being the best-selling car in Europe in 2023.

New design

The close link with the Model 3 should also be confirmed with the restyling, starting from the new front light clusters with the LED matrix light signature which should be thinner and sharper. The front bumper is also new, on which Tesla technicians have worked to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The renewal process will also concern the rear, where once again work will be done on the light clusters with the C-shaped lights which will be integrated into the tailgate.

Two screens for Tesla Model Y

It is possible that the double monitor will also arrive on the new Tesla Model Y, with the 15'' display of the infotainment system which will allow you to control the driving modes as on Model 3 and Model S. So goodbye to the lever behind the steering, with the layout of the latter which should include some physical buttons to allow you to control some features, starting with the direction indicators. It will therefore arrive at the rear the second 8'' screen to control climate and heating, as well as some on-board entertainment set ups allowing you to use video streaming services.

More autonomy for Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2024 will always have two versions, with all-wheel drive. The power remains unchanged while the autonomy should improve and could exceed it the 533 km of the Long Range in Dual Motor configuration. Curiosity around the price of Tesla Model Y, with Elon Musk who could also keep the price list close to the current one to continue the market penetration started in recent months.