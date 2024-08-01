First stolen images of the new Tesla Model Y. The Juniper project, this is the code name chosen by the American brand to renew the compact SUV, has shown itself with some prototypes that have been caught on the road, providing the first ideas on what the new Model Y could look like and above all the new features that it will bring with it when it hits the road.

First Details on New Tesla Model Y

After the development of the Model 3 (don’t call it a restyling) with the Highland, Tesla’s crossover is also ready for several upgrades. Starting with the exterior design, which brings with it new rear lights, with a C-shaped motif similar to that of the sedan but with an LED that unites the two light clusters and integrated Tesla lettering. It is not known whether the motif will be backlit or the effect will be given only by the use of a specific material.

How the interiors change

It is likely that the front light clusters have also been renewed with a more decisive and always sharp design. Some shots of the passenger compartment then show the absence of the wood-like finishes for the dashboard and the arrival of new ambient lights, as also done on the Model 3. It is easy to think that the second 8.8″ screen for rear passengers will also arrive on the new Tesla Model Y. We do not know when the American brand will present the new version of the electric SUV but the latest statements by Elon Musk spoke of an arrival that was not expected in the short term or at least not this year and therefore it is likely that the new Model Y will arrive in the first months of 2025.

Photo credit: Reddit