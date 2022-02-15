How Tesla handled the delays in producing the updated version of the Model X it was somewhat disappointing. This was admitted by the CEO of the US car manufacturer, Elon Musk, who through his official Twitter profile responded to a Tesla investor who had defined “horrible“The way the company launched the new Model X and just as disappointing the way it managed communication with customers who had been waiting for their own electric model for one or more years.

“We have lost the ball in the production of the new Model X and have not yet fully recovered – wrote Musk – It was idiotic to stop production of the old version of the Model X in December 2020 when there was still a lot of demand. We are talking about an electric extremely difficult to build, I would say the most complex car ever. The limiting factor are the interior finishes “. Indeed, customer complaints are more than justified: the first refurbished Model Xs have reached their respective owners only in October last year, and to date, however, only US customers have received the new electric. Considering that the car was presented in January 2021, the time taken by Tesla to make the first deliveries was not at all contained. And even Elon Musk is aware of this.

