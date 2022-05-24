Power isn’t everything, especially in certain situations. For example in off road the most powerful car does not always drive, as demonstrated by Panda Cross 4 × 4 than with its suns 86 hp beat a 423hp Tesla Model X on rough terrain. The video of the incredible challenge between a Panda and a Tesla was made on the YouTube channel of carwow.
In the images you can see the two very different vehicles competing side by side on a dirt slope. What made the difference was the low weight and greater agility of the Panda Cross, 1.165 kg against the 2,533 of the electric SUV.
A decisive difference in weight, with i 423 hp electric who have been beaten by the suns 86 thermal hp of the Panda. The little Italian also dominated in the travel of a downhill section with gear engaged.
