A particular modification on a Tesla Model S has left all electric car owners and those who love customizing vehicles and engines speechless. Specifically, YouTuber Matt Mikka, who owns the channel “Warped Perception”, has decided to solve a problem related to the autonomy of his Tesla in an unusual way, by fitting a diesel engine to it!

Diesel engine mounted on a Tesla

Tired of having to constantly recharge the battery, Mika has chosen a bold solution. It youtubers has installed a 3-liter diesel engine in the rear of his Tesla Model S. This engine does not directly drive the wheels, but serves as an electricity generator to power the battery, so it does not replace it but recharges it. This inventiveness is called “Cordless”.

Tesla Diesel

Tesla Model S with diesel engine

Thanks to this intelligent system, Mikka’s Tesla has achieved a record range of over 1,500 kilometers on one refuel. So it’s gone beyond the Model S’s standard 635 km range. The vehicle essentially runs on battery power all the time, just like a traditional Tesla. When However The battery is deadThe diesel engine kicks in and produces electricity in order to recharge it, allowing you to continue your journey.

Matt, with the collaboration of his team, has basically developed a system that allows a diesel engine to act as a generator for the battery of electric vehicles; by doing so, Tesla has managed to achieve, as mentioned above, a range of over 1,500 km. A triple exhaust system has also been installed in order to reduce noise and vibrations. It should be noted, however, that this inventiveness is not without drawbacks.

In fact, thediesel engine integration has caused problems to the vehicle, such as oil leaks and clogged fuel filters. Despite these setbacks, Matt said the test was still successful and he considers it a victory; and finally, it proved that it is possible to increase the range of an electric vehicle by installing a generator.

Benefits and disadvantages of a combustion engine on an electric vehicle

This experiment has shown that some conclusions can be drawn benefits of fitting a combustion engine to an electric vehicleamong which:

Increasing autonomy : the primary advantage is that it involves a truly notable increase in autonomy, thus definitively eliminating all worries about recharging when you have to take a long journey.

: the primary advantage is that it involves a truly notable increase in autonomy, thus definitively eliminating all worries about recharging when you have to take a long journey. Greater efficiency: being able to refuel with diesel anywhere makes the vehicle more flexible in this case, especially for those who frequently travel to places with limited charging infrastructure.

However, there are also a number of disadvantages:

Complications and costs : The installation of diesel engines and power generation systems is a complex and expensive process that requires technical expertise and significant investments.

: The installation of diesel engines and power generation systems is a complex and expensive process that requires technical expertise and significant investments. Weight and size : Adding a diesel engine adds weight and bulk to your vehicle, which can affect performance and drivability.

: Adding a diesel engine adds weight and bulk to your vehicle, which can affect performance and drivability. Exhaust emissions: Although diesel engines are new, they still emit pollutants, contrary to the eco-friendly concept of electric vehicles.

A brilliant idea, but not feasible

The Mikka’s test has shown great potential for extend L’Tesla’s autonomy via diesel engine. However, this solution remains an unofficial option with drawbacks in terms of complexity, costs, environmental impact and possible negative effects on driving.

Current EV battery technology is constantly evolving with the primary goal of increasing range and shortening charging times. This makes hybrid solutions like the one adopted by Mikka less attractive.

The solution already exists, the range extender

There are already electrified car solutions on the market equipped with an electric motor plus a second internal combustion engine that acts as a range extender: Mazda MX-30, Nissan’s e-Power technology, etc.

