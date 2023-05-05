The Dutch are probably more likely to queue for a ‘pull pack’ with which you can hang extra pounds behind the Tesla Model S. For the time being, these people have to make do with the standard 1,600 kilograms towing weight. Because instead, the brand comes with a Track Pack for the Model S Plaid. In this package there are a few nice extras for the track and the top speed is increased.

To begin with, the cooling of the battery is better controlled with the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack. And there is a special cool down program when you come off the track. The air suspension is also adjusted differently and the torque vectoring is more aggressive. The electric motors have been modified so that the Plaid can now reach a top speed of 322 km/h.

To tame the hefty 1,020bhp EV, you get carbon ceramic brake discs and six-piston front calipers. A good addition, because we heard more critical noises about the brakes under the normal (if you want to call it that) Plaid. The rims are fitted with Goodyear Supercar 3R tires. And as you may know, the round steering wheel is now standard again.

Play with the settings

In Track mode you can adjust a few things with a slider in the screen. For example, you can remove or add power to the front wheels. In this way you give the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack the character of a front-wheel drive car. Incidentally, the front engine only has about 350 hp, so it wouldn’t make it any faster.

It is not yet known what the Track Pack will cost in the Netherlands. In other countries, the package costs about 20,000 euros. The Tesla Model S Plaid without package costs at least 132,490 euros. Count on a total price of around 150,000 euros. Performance-wise, that’s still a rock-solid deal.