After months of waiting, Tesla has finally announced the Tesla Model S first major redesign since the electric sedan hit the market in 2012. It was not a big surprise, a prolonged stop in the production lines of the Model S last Christmas already announced that the manufacturer was surely “emptying” inventory of the current version of the car, in order to begin to focus your efforts in this review.

The review was first confirmed a few hours ago by posting a video on YouTube, Uploaded by Electrek, in which we can see the redesigned Tesla Model S on a test track used by the manufacturer. Some images that allow us to appreciate some changes in the exterior, but that still hid many of the surprises that the car keeps both under the hood and inside its cabin.

Either because they were already his plans, or because the video leak has acted as a catalyst, the manufacturer has decided to reveal what we will find in the new Tesla Model S, and there are some really cool news. As we could already intuit when watching the video, we did not find great changes abroad. The most remarkable thing is its new front, reminiscent of the Tesla Model 3, as well as a “cleaner” design in which the chrome disappears.

The most remarkable thing is the jump in autonomy that this new Tesla Model S proposes, and that is now the maximum specified by the manufacturer is up to 520 miles (837 kilometers). A range with which medium-long distance trips can be made more comfortably, without having to plan a route with enough recharging points to be able to carry out several refueling during it. It also improves its acceleration, since according to the company this new Model S is capable of accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in less than two seconds, a value more typical of competition vehicles than in series production cars.

Regarding its interior, Tesla has dropped the vertical touchscreen in favor of one of the kind found on the Model 3, although with much smaller bezels, to which is added another in the position normally occupied by the watch box, thus creating a 100% digital dashboard.

Another striking novelty is the new U-shaped steering wheel, which reminds us of the one equipped in the new Tesla Roadster design, thus confirming that this great redesign of the Tesla Model S has been taking multiple elements from the rest of Tesla vehicles. The controls on the steering wheel have been reduced, to the point that now it only has two small spherical controls with which it will be possible to manage the main functions of the Tesla Model S.

Immediately upon confirmation of this Tesla Model S review, the company has updated its website, so that in the configurator purchase it is already possible to see all these news. Deliveries, as we can read on the web, will begin to take place next March.