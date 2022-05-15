On the canal Youtube in German managed by Real Life Guys An absolutely crazy version of Tesla Model 3. The electric vehicle built by the company founded by Elon Musk was ‘supported’ by some huge tracksand with this setting it looks like a tank with the bodywork floating 80 centimeters off the ground.

Farewell to energy efficiency and aerodynamic performance, with this variation on the theme; but surely this Model 3 gains opportunities and opportunities in the most inaccessible off-road routes. It wasn’t an easy job and the whole process took about four weeks. However, it was worth it, as they say, even if the convenience of getting into the car is not exactly the strong point of the project. The weight is definitely out of reach too: each chain weighs 1.3 tons. In the workshop, a winch was also added to the front of the car, which can tow up to 6 tons (that’s how much the Tesla weighs with the tank modifications).

It is totally superfluous to mention the technical data of the original car, since with these settings every standard of battery consumption goes to hell. In addition to creating a hole in the lower part, eye-catching circular headlights on the roof of the car have also been added, in order to make it even more off-roader. The camouflage color chosen for the occasion completes the work.

Who knows: if Elon Musk were to see this version he might decide to invest some of his dollars on electric military vehicles. It would be a way to collaborate more with the US government, in addition to what he is already doing at the aerospace level with the well-established contacts between SpaceX and NASA. However, it seems that the entrepreneur does not have this type of expense in his strings. Lately, moreover, he already has numerous headaches caused by the Twitter issue and the investigations related to his online twittering.