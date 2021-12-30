Tesla’s race to conquer Europe began a few months ago, with the Model 3 which was elected the best-selling car in September in our continent. The electric sedan of the car manufacturer driven by Elon Musk has never stopped growing even in the following months, and the scenario that would see the Model 3 becoming the most commercialized electricity in Europe throughout 2021. A success that has certainly contributed to accelerating the spread of battery-powered vehicles in the Old Continent.

Data released by JATO Dynamics reveals that a total of 113,397 Model 3 units were sold in Europe from the beginning of the year to the end of November: we are talking about a 84% growth compared to the same period of 2020, which allowed the Tesla-branded electric sedan to far exceed the deliveries of the Volkswagen ID.3, which in the first eleven months of this year stopped at 63,109 registrations in Europe (+ 125% compared to in January-November 2020). To that of the Model 3 must also be added the growth of the Model Y: the Tesla electric SUV collected in November alone more deliveries than the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4, thus contributing to an increase in the company’s market share. Europe: according to estimates, in the western part of the continent the latter will reach 2% at the end of the year, with a total of 170,000 registrations.