A car Tesla was the protagonist of an accident in France that could create serious headaches for the image of the company, given the chronicle of the unfortunate episode. A French taxi company operating in Paris, G7, had to suspend its entire fleet of Tesla Model 3s (37 cars in all) after one of the brand’s vehicles founded by Elon Musk overwhelmed several people in the city, killing one, and seriously injuring three others. In all, over a dozen people were involved, some of whom were rescued on the spot.

The electric car was not in service, but the taxi driver was using it (Saturday evening) to take his family to the restaurant. The dynamic was really terrible: the car hit a cyclist, then hit three pedestrians and hit a van. Other people who were nearby were also involved. Upon initial examination by Tesla, no car malfunctions would have been detected; however, according to reports Automotive News based on the statements of an executive of the taxi company, the driver would have tried to brake, except to cause the vehicle to accelerate on the contrary. The accelerator pedal may have ‘stuck’. The status of the Autopilot system at the time of the accident is not yet known.

Investigations are ongoing, and the taxi company and Tesla, as well as investigators, embrace distant theses about how the accident happened. We will have to wait for the electronic analysis and the service cameras on Model 3 to find out more about this tragic episode, remembering that regardless of the brand of the car, a possible malfunction of the pedals is a very serious problem. A breakdown of this kind happens very rarely on the roads and Tesla will have to investigate the thorny issue thoroughly. The decision to suspend all the Model 3s in the fleet as a precaution would have been taken by the French company, independently.