Tesla Model 3 aims even higher with an update that improves the American brand’s electric sedan in several aspects. What is in effect a restyling, arriving approximately six years after the commercial debut of this model, brings with it a series of innovations that we have seen first-hand in a static preview, to tell you up close how Tesla Model 3 has changed.

Design, how Tesla Model 3 changes

The sedan from the brand led by Elon Musk changes slightly from a design point of view: there are no distortions but small tweaks that make the look of Model 3 sharper and sportier, as well as maximizing aerodynamic efficiency for the benefit of autonomy. Speaking of design however, the front light clusters are now thinner and more distinctive, recalling those of the Roadster unveiled as a concept car in 2017. The fascia is also new, with redesigned fenders. Tesla Model 3 then grows slightly in size. With 25 mm more length than the previous version, now reaching 4.72 meters while the height drops by 4 mm, now reaching 1.44 meters. The wheelbase is unchanged while by virtue of some changes to the chassis and geometries, the structure has been lowered by 2 mm. At the rear, however, we find a new bumper, with the C-shaped optical signature integrated directly into the tailgate. Here the classic logo disappears, giving way to the Tesla lettering. Compared to the past, the load capacity also increases, which now reaches 682 liters (trunk plus frunk), of which 594 liters are in the rear compartment alone. 18 and 19” wheels are available with two different designs and two new Ultra Red and Stealth Gray colours.

Renovated interior

The interiors reflect the American brand’s desire to further raise the bar: on the new Tesla Model 3 we find higher quality fabric upholstery, aluminum and better soundproofing through the use of new seals and acoustic glass. In the area of ​​the steering wheel, the levers for controlling the windshield wipers and indicators disappear, as do the driving modes, with the possibility of controlling the first functions from the spoke of the steering wheel while it is possible to put it in Drive or Reverse by interacting with the 15″ central display. 4” of the infotainment system, as well as on Model S and Model X. Among other things, the screen now has a larger usable surface thanks to a thinner frame. There is also a double housing for induction charging of the smartphone and 3 USB-C sockets, one on the front and two on the rear. The biggest innovation, however, is represented by the presence of another display, for passengers, integrated in the final part of the central tunnel. From here you can manage the climate control and some features of the car, including streaming services.

Improves autonomy on Tesla Model 3

The more streamlined design has also allowed the Cd to be improved, going from 0.225 to 0.219, thus also allowing the autonomy to be improved: now on the standard rear-wheel drive version it reaches 554 km (513 km with 19” wheels) while on the Long Range with two engines and all-wheel drive you reach 678 km (629 km with 19” wheels), with an increase in range of around 11-12% compared to the previous version. The performances speak of the possibility of switching from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 or 4.4 seconds respectively, with the top speed in both cases limited to 201 km/h. By virtue of the updates under the skin, there is also a slight weight saving compared to the past, with the AWD version now touching 1,828 kg while the RWD stops at 1,765 kg.

New Tesla Model 3, price and versions

There are therefore two versions currently available for orders: Tesla Model 3 and Model 3 Long Range which offers dual motors and all-wheel drive. First deliveries in Europe and the Middle East are expected to begin at the end of October, with the price starting at 42,490 euros and rising up to 49,900 euros for the AWD. In the first case, also including ancillary costs, the turnkey price is 43,478 euros, thus allowing this version to fall within the state incentives for the purchase of electric cars.