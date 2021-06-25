It has been reported several times that Tesla cars are among the safest in the world. In several examples the brand has proven that the lives of the occupants are a point of great concern. A clear example of this care was put to the test when a Model 3 was involved in a serious accident.

According to California police in the United States, the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle falling off a mountain of about 30 meters before coming to a vertical stop in a densely wooded area.

+ USA: 99% of recent Covid deaths are unvaccinated

The state of the tram at the scene of the accident gives you an idea of ​​what a frightening moment it must have been. The photographs show a very damaged Model 3, especially on the front and rear, where it suffered the most severe impacts.

All four occupants of the Model 3 were able to vacate the wrecked vehicle without any assistance and taken to a nearby medical center with only minor and moderate injuries. Considering that the vehicle crashed the equivalent of a nine-story building before it came to a stop, these results are very impressive and indicate just how reliable the Teslas really are.

Designed to be one of the safest vehicles in the world, according to Tesla on the official website, the Model 3 has proven over the years that it has the ability to protect its occupants, even in situations that may seem dire. Another example is that of a case that occurred last May in England, when a similar model driven by a husband and wife was crushed by concrete blocks that fell from the side of a truck during a curve and hit the vehicle.

Despite serious damage to the car, the Model 3 couple managed to escape the accident with only minor cuts and bruises, much to the relief of the truck driver, who was horrified to think he had killed the Tesla’s occupants. “I think the truck driver was sure he killed us because he was white as a sheet. He asked if I was ok and I shared some well-chosen words with him”, said the English driver, at the time, to the Teslarati website.

