Tesla Model 3 Bookings: America’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Inc. Finally going to launch its electric car in the Indian market. According to media reports, the company’s famous premium electric sedan is preparing to launch the Model 3. Booking of this car will also be started from next month.

According to a report published in ET Auto, the company will launch its best-selling electric car for sale in the market by next year. It is being told that the company will also start booking this car from January. Let us know that in the last October, the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the company’s entry in India in a post on Twitter.

However, Tesla had planned to introduce this car in the market in 2017 itself. But due to the country’s import policy, the company postponed its plan for a few days. Now the company will offer its cars as a complete built unit (CBU) in the market here. This car will be imported and brought to India.

How is this car: Tesla Model 3 is quite famous due to its unique look and strong driving range. The company has used a 60kw capacity lithium ion battery pack in this car. The top speed of this car is 260 kilometers per hour, in terms of pick-up, this car is very good. This car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.1 seconds. In single charge, this car offers a driving range of up to 500 km.

A few days ago it was reported that Tesla is also planning to build a Research and Development Center (R&D) in Bangalore. For this, the company has also talked to the Government of India. At the same time, some reports have also stated that the company will launch its facility in Maharashtra or Kerala, although no official information has been shared by the company about it yet.

What will be the price: However, it is difficult to say anything about the price of Tesla Model 3 before launch. But experts believe that this car can be launched at an initial price of Rs 55 lakh. Recently, Hyundai, the leading automaker of South Korea, launched its electric car Kona in the market with an initial price of Rs 23.75 lakh.