Customers who choose Tesla Model 3 will soon have a new customization option. The American brand has announced the introduction of the new Mercury Silver color in the electric sedan configurator, which will thus be added to the other optional liveries available for the American electric car.

The characteristics of the new color

As explained by Tesla, “Mercury Silver is a dynamic, liquid-metallic color. Developed in our state-of-the-art paint labs, Mercury Silver is designed to accentuate Model 3’s sleek lines under any sky. From bright highlights to dark hues, this multi-layered paint adds a new dimension that subtly changes with the curvature as you walk around Model 3.”

Tesla Model 3 Mercury Silver First Deliveries

The new color was already available on Model Y since late 2022 and will now also be available to order on Tesla Model 3 at a price of 2,000 euros, with the first deliveries scheduled for September. Mercury Silver will thus join the other optional colors Ocean Blue Metallic, Solid Black and Stealth Gray for 1,300 euros and Ultra Red for 2,000 euros. The first deliveries to customers of Tesla Model 3 with the new Mercury Silver livery are scheduled for September.