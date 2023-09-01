In the Munich Motor Show 2023, Tesla makes its debut and features the Model 3 restylingnamed “Highland Project”. This new version offers an improvement in mileage without any change in prices. The outward appearance of theelectric car Of Elon Musk remains essentially unchanged.

The length of the Tesla Model 3 Highland has been increased to 4,720mm (+25 mm compared to the original), while width, height and wheelbase remain largely unchanged. The width varies from 2,089mm with mirrors unfolded to 1,933 mm with mirrors folded and 1,850 mm of body space without mirrors.

The new front end of the Model 3 Highland

The height is now about 1,441mm, down 4 mm. The pitch remains at 2,875mm. Some changes to the set-up have reduced the ground clearance to 138 mm and increased the track to 1,584 mm (+4 mm).

From an aesthetic point of view out there Tesla Model 3 Highland restyling features changes mainly ai lighthousesaerodynamics and interior, giving a touch of luxury additional. These modifications aim to improve the aerodynamic efficiency and range of the car.

Model 3 Highland restyling Model 3 Highland restyling on the road Model 3 Highland front Model 3 Highland Headlight Model 3 Highland rear light Model 3 Highland rear 3/4 Model 3 Highland cockpit Center console storage compartment Model 3 Highland front seats Model 3 Highland rear seats Double compartment for wireless charging Rear seat displays Tesla Model 3 Highland restyling

Updates include a new front design with horizontal lights, C-shaped taillights, a new rear logo, and new exterior colors (Ultra Red and Stealth Grey). Overall, the ‘Model 3 Highland’ largely retains its distinctive appearance, following the ‘team that changes little’ philosophy.

New Tesla Model 3 cockpit

The Tesla Model 3 Highland has updated the cabin with a LED strip for ambient lighting and to provide information to the driver. The steering wheel has been restyled with new commands for turn signals. Broadcasting is now handled via the central touchscreenwhich has been slightly enlarged to 15.4 inches.

Cockpit dashboard with new steering wheel and 15.4-inch display

In addition, a rear infotainment system with a 3.5-inch screen has been added 8 inches which allows rear passengers to control the climate control and access streaming services. Two have been integrated below the touchscreen 65 watt USB-C sockets.

Engines, battery, range and performance

The Tesla Model 3 is available in two main variants: the Model 3 RWD And Model 3 Long Range AWD. The first is equipped with only one rear engineoffers a runtime of 513kmaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 201 km/h. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is instead equipped with a dual engine and all-wheel drive.

The range of the Model 3 Highland is up to 629 km

This version offers a runtime of 629km in the WLTP cycle, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 201 km/h. In the future, a release may be introduced Performance even more powerful. Both versions now available can be recharge in direct current up to 170 kWwith the ability to recover up to 282km of autonomy in just 15 minutes

Tesla Model 3 Autopilot

The Tesla Model 3 facelift introduces thehardware 4with a camera suite and advanced hardware similar to that of the Model Y. As standard, it offers basic functionality ofAutopilot (level 2 of assisted driving), but for an additional cost of 3,800 euros it is possible to obtain the advanced Autopilot, which includes functions such as automatic lane change and the extension of the capabilities of the driving assistant Navigate on Autopilot.

Enhanced Autopilot is available for a surcharge

An optional package called “Autonomous driving to its fullest potential” costs 7,500 euros and currently adds the management of traffic lights and stop signs to Enhanced Autopilot, with promises of more future features, such as assisted driving in urban environmentswhich is currently not active yet.

Price, how much does the new Model 3 cost

The starting price of the new Tesla Model 3 facelift is similar to the previous model. The base Model 3 has a starting price of 42,490 euroswhile the restyled Model 3 Long Range requires 7,500 euros more, for a total of 49,900 euros.

The rear-wheel drive version benefits from state incentives

By adding the delivery on the road (980 euros) and the ELT contribution for tire disposal (8.47 euros), the turnkey prices are 43,478 euros And 50,978 euros respectively. Model 3 RWD also benefits from government incentives of 3,000 euros, which bring the purchase price to 40,478 euros.

👉 Model 3 RWD: 42.490 euros

👉 Model 3 Long Range: 49.900 euros

Photo new Tesla Model 3

