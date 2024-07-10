In 2023, Tesla launched the Model 3 restylingcalled “Highland Project”. This new version offered an improvement in mileage, with the exterior appearance of Elon Musk’s electric car remaining largely unchanged. Price list updated to 2024 suffered an increase of 1,500 euros due to the tariffs on electric cars imported from Chinathe Model 3 being produced in the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Tesla Model 3 Highland what it is like

The length of the Tesla Model 3 Highland has been increased to 4.720 mm (+25 mm compared to the original), while width, height and wheelbase remain largely unchanged. The width varies from 2.089 mm with mirrors folded down to 1,933 mm and 1,850 mm of body clearance without mirrors.

The new front of the Model 3 Highland

The height is now 1,441 mmdown 4 mm. The step remains at 2.875 mm. Some changes to the chassis have reduced the ground clearance to 138 mm and increased the track to 1,584 mm (+4 mm).

From an aesthetic point of view outside the Tesla Model 3 Highland restyling presents changes mainly to the headlightsaerodynamics and interiors, giving a touch of luxury additional. These changes aim to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency and range.

Updates include a new front design with horizontal headlights, C-shaped rear light clustersa new rear logo, and new exterior colors (Ultra Red and Stealth Gray). Overall, the “Model 3 Highland” largely retains its distinctive look, following the “winning team, little changes” philosophy.

New Tesla Model 3 Interior

The Tesla Model 3 Highland has updated the cabin with a LED strip for ambient lighting and to provide information to the driver. The steering wheel has been restyled with new commands for the direction indicators. The transmission is now managed via the central touchscreenwhich has been slightly enlarged to 15.4 inches.

Cockpit dashboard with new steering wheel and 15.4-inch display

Additionally, a rear infotainment system with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display has been added. 8 inches which allows rear passengers to control the climate and access streaming services. Two buttons have been integrated below the touchscreen 65-watt USB-C sockets.

Engines, battery, autonomy and performance

The Tesla Model 3 is available in two main variants: the Model 3 RWD And Model 3 Long Range AWDThe first is equipped with a single rear engineoffers an autonomy of 513 kmaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 201 km/hThe Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is instead equipped with a dual engine and all-wheel drive.

The Model 3 Highland has a range of up to 390 miles.

This version offers a battery life of 629 km in the WLTP cycle, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 201 km/h. In the future, a version could be introduced Performance even more powerful. Both versions now available can be reload in direct current up to 170 kWwith the ability to recover up to 282 km of autonomy in just 15 minutes

Tesla Model 3 Autopilot

The facelifted Tesla Model 3 introduces thehardware 4with a suite of cameras and advanced hardware similar to that of the Model YAs standard, it offers basic functionality of theAutopilot (level 2 of assisted driving), but for an additional cost of 3,800 euros you can get the advanced Autopilot, which includes functions such as automatic lane change and the extension of the driving assistant’s capabilities Navigate on Autopilot.

Advanced Autopilot is available for an additional charge.

An optional package called “Autonomous driving at its full potential” It costs 7,500 euros and currently adds the traffic light and stop management to the advanced Autopilot, with promises of further future features, such as Assisted driving in urban environmentswhich is not yet active at the moment.

Price, how much does the new Model 3 cost

The starting price of the new Tesla Model 3 restyled starts at 41.990 euroswhile for the restyling Model 3 Long Range you need 49.490 euros. The Model 3 Performance Dual Motor, on the other hand, costs 57,490 euros.

The price of the Model 3 has increased due to tariffs on electric cars imported from China

The price list has undergone an average increase of 1,500 euros due to duties imposed by the European Commission on imports of electric vehicles produced in China. Tesla has also sent a “reasoned request” to the Brussels offices for delay the calculation of the tariffs until the final ratification of the duties, expected by November 2.

→ Model 3 50 kWh RWD: €41,990

→ Model 3 75 kWh Long Range Dual Motor AWD: 49,490

→ Model 3 75 kWh Performance Dual Motor: €57,490

New Tesla Model 3 Photo

