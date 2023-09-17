An update with a restyling flavor for Tesla Model 3 which is renewed from different points of view, starting from the design and moving on to efficiency and autonomy. We had the opportunity to see the renewed electric sedan of the American brand live, thus being able to discover what is new compared to the previous version. Here are 5 things to know about this major update.

1. Change the front but not only

On the new Tesla Model 3 we find a new optical signature, with thinner and more distinctive headlights that give the car a sharper and sportier appearance. The fascia also changes while at the rear we find the C-shaped light clusters which are now integrated into the tailgate. The logo disappears and in its place we find the Tesla lettering.

2. Better soundproofing

On-board comfort has been improved thanks to optimized soundproofing. New sound-absorbing panels, new door seals and even acoustic glass at the rear now make the cabin experience quieter. The difference with the previous version is clearly evident by closing the doors for example.

3. Goodbye to levers on Tesla Model 3

The steering wheel changes slightly compared to the past. On the update of the electric sedan there are no longer levers for arrows and driving modes: for the former you use the controls on the spokes of the steering wheel while to put it in Drive or reverse you have to interact with the display of the infotainment system which now touches the 15.4”.

4. Additional screen at the rear

For passengers there is now a dedicated 8” display. From here you can control the climate control system but also some set ups of the car or more simply you can use streaming services such as Netflix, Twitch or YouTube.

5. New Tesla Model 3 is even more efficient

The stylistic and technical innovations have improved aerodynamics, thus also allowing the available autonomy to be maximized. With the Cx going from 0.225 to. 0.219, the new Tesla Model 3 in Long Range configuration (all-wheel drive and two motors) with 18″ wheels can now. reach 678 km.