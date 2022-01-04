If it weren’t electric car paradise, while floating on oil, very few people would care about the Norwegian car market. But since battery-powered cars dominate in Norway, and that in the northernmost part of Scandinavia the Chinese brands that many fear are making their debut, it is more than fair to take a look.

With the results achieved in December 2021, to end an excellent year with a flourish, electric cars rose to 65% annual market share, according to reports Reuters. Thanks also to plug-in hybrids (22%), in 2021 almost 90% of cars were sold with a plug-in charging system. A total of 176,276 new cars were registered.

In this context, Tesla, the brand most purchased by Norwegian motorists, obtained the best overall result. The American brand has achieved a significant share, 11.6%, which is difficult to reach in the main European markets (including Italy). Elon Musk therefore beat Volkswagen, which stopped at 9.6% but still in the game thanks to the success of the ID.4. It was the absolute driving force behind the sales of electric power Tesla Model 3. In the top ten of the best-selling cars of the year there was only one hybrid car, therefore not on tap: this is the Toyota RAV4 SUV. A good result for the Japanese brand, which went to intercept the feelings of those who are not yet ready for the electric and of the skeptics.

The Norwegian market is really different from the others, considering also that as early as 2025 the sales of new petrol or diesel models will be banned. Already, combined, these cars make up just eight percent. It will be a test case for all brands offering premium electric cars, considering the per capita wealth of the Norwegian population. Electric cars are expected to reach nearly 80% of the market in Norway in 2022. In 2020, the share reached was 54%.