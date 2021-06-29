Tesla will launch the announced budget version of its electric car in 2023. That writes coach. According to the website, the entry price would not exceed 25,000 euros. The compact hatchback has to compete with the Volkswagen ID.3, the Nissan LEAF and the Kia Niro EV.











Electric car maker Tesla has been around for a while and Elon Musk’s company recently recorded the most successful quarter in its existence. Tesla wants leading remain in the electric car segment and are therefore obliged to also include a smaller, cheaper electric car in the range.

according to coach is the time in 2023. Then enthusiasts will have an affordable Tesla hatchback can purchase. Cost: Less than $25,000 in the US, which, by analogy with Tesla’s other models, would be roughly the same price for Europe, but in euros. In this class, the new Tesla will face competitors such as the Volkswagen ID.3, the Nissan LEAF and the Kia Niro EV.

At the moment, the Model 3 is the entry-level Tesla. The model is in the top five of best-selling electric cars in Europe. Tesla wants to build on that success with the new entry-level model. With a price tag of no more than 25,000 euros, the Model 2 would be by far the cheapest model from Tesla. For the Tesla Model 3 you count down at least 48,980 euros, or almost double.

To keep the price so low, Tesla developed a new battery technology. The batteries would be 35 percent smaller, produce five times more energy, increase the range per charge by 16 percent and at the same time cost half as much. On driving range, Elon Musk has said in the past that less than 400 miles is not within Tesla’s standards and would be “unacceptably low.”

The new member may be called Model 2. The European version, together with Model 3 and Model Y, would be built in the new German factory near Berlin. After some delays, that ‘Gigafactory’ should be operational at the beginning of 2022. The capacity would be about 500,000 cars per year when the production is up to steam.

Tesla’s ‘Gigafactory’ under construction in Grünheide, Germany, near Berlin. © Reuters



