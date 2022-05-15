For months there have been rumors about a more compact version of Tesla Model 3. A sort of Model 2, just to be clear. And if until now it has always been just rumors or indiscretions, this time a concrete clue about the future of this model has come through Elon Musk: it was Tesla’s CEO himself who said the Model 2 could actually arrive over the next few yearsexpanding the range of the US manufacturer in a segment currently unoccupied by the company.

As pointed out by Il Sole 24 Ore, the South African manager’s statement came on the occasion of the “Future of the Car” event organized by the Financial Times, where Tesla’s chief executive shed light on various aspects: from the short-term goals such as the expansion of the Shanghai site and the production of the Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster models, to the medium-long term ones, one above all the aspiration to reach 20 million of deliveries by 2030. Returning to the Model 2, in recent months the first rumors have circulated about what to expect from this car: it could share many components with the larger Model 3, and even if it is an entry-level model it is not to exclude that it can boast crossover lines and shapes, in line with market trends. We will see if in the coming weeks Musk himself will provide some more details relating to this model.